NC State pauses all athletic-related activities due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State University is pausing all athletic-related activities due to a COVID-19 cluster.
The university has temporarily paused these activities due to the identified cluster within its programs.
NC State Athletics says it will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.
On Monday, North Carolina State identified three new clusters of COVID-19 cases at the university.
There was a cluster associated with NC State Athletics, which currently with 27 positive cases identified. Not all cases are student athletes.
Another cluster cluster is in Carroll Residence Hall, currently with nine positive cases, located on main campus.
The other cluster is at the Standard Apartment Complex, located off campus in the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with five cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.