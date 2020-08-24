More than 50 test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at Rowan Co. retirement community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 people at a retirement community in Rowan County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
The outbreak was reported at Trinity Oaks Skilled Nursing on Klumac Road off of Hwy 601 in Salisbury. According to the COVID-19 Open Data Hub for Rowan County, the outbreak includes 36 residents and 16 workers at the facility.
Other outbreaks in Rowan County include Compass Health - Assisted Living, Accordius Health and Autumn Care, where 44 cases were reported.
As of Monday morning, Rowan County was reporting a total of 409 currently-positive cases, 56 deaths due to the virus and 179 people hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 2112 Rowan County residents had recovered from coronavirus.
