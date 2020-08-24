Mike Pence pushes Trump reelection at RNC: ‘America needs 4 more years'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As President Donald Trump landed in Charlotte aboard Air Force One, Vice President Mike Pence spoke across town at the Charlotte Convention Center during the Republican National Convention.
“I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that is, not just the Republican party, but America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said around noon Monday. The audience responded in chants of “four more years!”
It was four years ago, Pence said, when crowds gathered and “made it possible for America to have a fresh start.” “You knew we could be strong again. And in 2016 you elected President Donald Trump to the White House,” Pence said. “And think of all we’ve done.”
During his nearly 20 minute speech, Pence spoke about the “agenda” of the Democratic party, listing higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion and cutting finding to law enforcement.
As far as the Republican party, Pence said “It’s a case of lower taxes, free market, economics, secure borders, right to life.”
“We’re gonna back the blue,” Pence said about standing with law enforcement.
Pence described America as being more prosperous “than ever before” with Trump as president, before the pandemic began.
“In the midst of this Pandemic, the leadership of this president and compassion for the American people shown forth,” Pence said. “We’ll continue to work everyday until we put this coronavirus in the past.”
Pence began wrapping up his speech, acknowledging that a “friend,” assumed to be Trump, would be arriving soon to speak.
“This is the moment for each of us to do everything that we can in our power to reelect his president, this team.” Pence said. “I’m going to work my heart out to be your vice president for four more years.”
“We’re going to make America great again, again,” Pence said.
Pence touched down aboard Air Force Two just after 11 a.m.
The presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the RNC.
Monday’s convention proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
The COA has worked to select a limited group of reporters to cover Monday’s formal nomination. However, given the in-person capacity limitations by the state of North Carolina due to COVID-19, the group will be small as to meet capacity and social-distancing restrictions in place.
Officials released information outlining the road closures, restricted parking zones, local travel access/checkpoints; and changes to public transportation in Charlotte during the RNC.
Officials say all security and transportation plans have been developed in partnership with local and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies.
The event began at 9 a.m.
