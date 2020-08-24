Lincolnton traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a Maiden man and the seizure of drugs, paraphernalia, and more.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy C. Palin was observing traffic around 1 a.m. Monday at Optimist Club Road and four lane NC Highway 16 when the driver of a vehicle made a suspicious move in a turnaround onto Highway 16. The deputy followed the vehicle traveling north on Highway 16 and checked the license plate on the vehicle which came back to a Ford but was being displayed on a Lexus ES-330.
Deputy Palin stopped the vehicle near the St. James Church Road intersection and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a female passenger and a male driver. While speaking with the driver the officer observed a set of brass knuckles partially hidden near the driver’s seat. A search turned up illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and other items.
Nicholas Francis Smith, 41, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious registration license plate.
He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
The female passenger was not charged.
