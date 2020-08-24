Large fire breaks out at Carolina Poly in Chester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews are battling a huge fire at Carolina Poly in Chester County and trying to get the flames under control.
Officials say the trailers outside the plant where plastic is stored are on fire. Carolina Poly is located along Lancaster Highway in Chester County.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area.
Firefighters say they are trying to remove the plastic in order to get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported.
