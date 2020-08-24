Iredell Co. teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with student

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher has been accused of taking indecent liberties with a student.
The investigation began when a representative of the Iredell-Statesville School System filed a report with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 14 referencing possible improper conduct by a teacher.
According to information provided to the sheriff’s office, a parent found inappropriate communications between their child and 30-year-old Elizabeth Lee Wright, a teacher at the Agriculture and Science Early College at North Iredell High School.
Police say the offenses took place between October 2019 and Aug. 12, and Wright was arrested Aug. 21.
Wright was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a student by a teacher after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.
She was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, then issued a $3,000 secured bond by Magistrate P. Tutterrow
No further information has been released.
