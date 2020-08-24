Former Center for Community Transitions director earns state award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myra Clark, a lifelong ally for those impacted by the criminal justice system, concluded her 32 years of service to the Center for Community Transitions with one of North Carolina’s top honors: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
Clark retired as executive director earlier this year after leading the nonprofit organization for 22 years. CCT helps reduce recidivism and strengthen the community by providing people with criminal records and their families tools and resources to rebuild their lives.
In addition to her vision and work with CCT, Clark is an activist who connected with people in political, legal, faith and employment arenas to change perceptions about community members with criminal records.
“Myra is most deserving of this recognition after a lengthy, distinguished career serving some of our least-appreciated citizens, all while working diligently to afford them a second chance,” said John Tate, former CCT board chair and award sponsor.
Tate and Anne Thompkins, CCT board member and partner with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, surprised Clark with the Long Leaf Pine award last week outside her home in Lexington.
“I got tears in my eyes, and it took a while to sink in,” Clark said. “I knew it was a special honor given to some very special people in North Carolina, and I thought, ‘How could I be the recipient of this?’ Receiving this recognition is so meaningful to me, and I know it’s not bestowed easily.”
According to the society’s website, the award is for individuals who give “exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty” and has “made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.