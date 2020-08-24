5 firefighters treated for injuries from massive fire at Carolina Poly in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Five firefighters were treated for injuries following a massive fire erupted at a plastic storage plant in Chester County Monday morning.
They are expected to recover.
Officials told WBTV that four of the firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and another was treated for a foot injury.
Just after 5 a.m., fire crews battled a huge fire at Carolina Poly in Chester County.
Officials say the trailers outside the plant where plastic is stored caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. Carolina Poly is located along Lancaster Highway in Chester County.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area. The emergency manager believes this fire, which is out of control according to fire officials, could be bigger than the one that burned at a plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas last week.
Firefighters say they are trying to remove the plastic in order to get the fire under control.
Deputies are recommending residents in the area to stay inside.
Officials say there is no immediate hazard to the surrounding area, but they are continuing to analyze the situation to determine if evacuations will be necessary.
DHEC and EPA are at the scene investigating.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.