Protesters gather for fourth day as RNC’s Charlotte activities come to an end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protesters gathered at Marshall Park Monday afternoon shortly after the Charlotte portion of the Republican National Convention ended.
This is the fourth day of protests in the Queen City aimed at the RNC. Protests began Friday night and carried on through the weekend.
The Republican National Convention’s main business, including the roll call nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Monday’s convention proceedings were attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
WBTV had crews at the protests, observing an increased police presence and a sense of intensity in some of the protest areas.
An organized rallied, named “Resist RNC 2020″ took place at Marshall Park.
The event, which had nearly 200 people, was scheduled to end around 8 p.m.
Protesters and counter-protesters were observed in shouting matches at times before Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers stepped in to separate the two groups. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that protesters began blocking traffic on 3rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers say they were attempting to clear the road and keep the community safe.
According to the Charlotte Observer, bicycle officers in Marshall Park surrounded counter-protesters carrying large signs exhorting viewers to “bless God.” One person stood nose-to-nose with a Black officer protecting the counter-protesters, the Observer reported.
The Observer reported that “demonstrators on both sides obstructed some traffic in front of the park. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers did a “move back” maneuver. Pepper spray was deployed when an officer grabbed the arm of a protester, who then jerked away. The spray left some people coughing and spitting onto the grass.”
CMPD later tweeted that officers deployed pepper spray on a protester who was choking a woman and assaulted an officer. The protester was arrested and charged with assault.
A witness provided video to WBTV showing the moments when pepper spray was deployed.
Police said the five arrests were made following late-night protests on Sunday.
A group of an estimated 100 people was walking through the uptown Charlotte streets.
Police said they were blocking traffic, knocking over barricades and trash cans and yelling at officers.
CMPD said officers deployed pepper spray after demonstrators pushed bicycle officers who tried to clear the intersection.
Multiple arrests were made on Friday and Saturday nights as demonstrators chanted, carried signs and rallied against the RNC. Police dispersed pepper spray a few times.
