BLOG: Marco and Laura are both aimed at the Louisiana coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a little good news (“good” is all relative in 2020) with our tropical situation. About 24 hours ago, it looked like Louisiana could be hit by two hurricanes in a 48 hour period.
Now it seems that Marco should remain a tropical storm through landfall. Since the storm isn’t as healthy, due to wind shear, the heaviest rain will be to the east and northeast of the highest winds and storm surge. Laura will still be a big threat and a category 2 (possibly a category 3) storm when it makes landfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Here is the latest on Marco. Sustained winds are at 50mph. It is moving NNW at 8mph. The heaviest rain is currently affecting the Florida peninsula. This is a strange situation. The heaviest rain may not fall right at the coast.
The bigger concern for Louisiana will be storm surge in many places, with gusty winds and rain coming in after that. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City, LA to Ocean Springs, MS. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Morgan City to the MS/ AL border. Landfall will be this evening and the storm will move WNW over land and weaken quickly.
Tropical Storm Laura is currently bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba. Winds are 60mph and it is moving WNW at 20mph. Strengthening is expected at it moves out over the Gulf of Mexico where there is very little wind shear and plenty of warm water.
It is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday and get even stronger on Wednesday. Landfall is expected overnight Wednesday in western Louisiana. This storm is much bigger than Marco and will be able to cover a lot more territory.
This storm will bring much more rain, 100+mph winds and storm surge. Plus, it will be impacting some of the same places hit by Marco.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
