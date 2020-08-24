Belmont police locate body of missing man

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing Gibsonville man was found dead in Belmont.
Officers from the Belmont Police Department located the remains of Jamar Shariff Jenkins just after noon Sunday between R.L. Stowe and Stowe roads, Belmont, in a remote, wooded area.
Jenkins’ vehicle was found abandoned nearby on Aug. 7.
Foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.
