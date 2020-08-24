Trio arrested in connection with deadly Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have made three arrests for a shooting that left one man dead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired in an apartment complex around Firelight Lane on Aug. 21. Shortly after, officers from another division responded to reports of a shooting on Albemarle Road.
Police say the shooting occurred on Firelight Lane and Garcia was then taken to the Albemarle Road location.
When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Valero gas station. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Zion Garcia.
MEDIC responded to the scene and took Garcia to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Nyla Burnett, Jalen Meggett and Jahmel Williams have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Garcia.
CMPD’s Homicide Unit identified the three suspects and arrested them over the course of the last two days.
All three are facing charges for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
