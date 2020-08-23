UNCC announces delayed in-person instruction, new move-in dates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber has announced plans for a return-to-campus plans for students.
According to a press release, Gaber has been working with the UNC System and Mecklenburg County Health Department to adjust the school’s fall plan.
Classes will begin Monday, Sept. 7 as previously planned, but in-person instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels will be delayed until Thursday, Oct. 1.
The undergraduate move-in dates have been moved to Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 29, and classes for those days have been canceled.
On-campus housing and dining will continue to be available for those already on-campus, international students, and others with extenuating circumstances.
Housing contracts may now be canceled by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
“The decision to adjust our plan was not made lightly. I recognize that these changes will be frustrating for some and a relief for others. However, this decision is made with the health and well-being of our students and employees as our top priorities,” Gaber said in the release.
Social gatherings have also been banned.
“Consistent with North Carolina’s phased reopening plan, social gatherings with more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors are not allowed, and we are working with local property managers to enforce this standard at off-campus residences,” said Gaber.
Students will continue to receive updates in their emails, and more information can be found at ninernationcares.uncc.edu.
