UNC Charlotte to play without fans for home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The UNC Charlotte football team will open its season without fans, the school announced Sunday.
The 49ers are slated to begin their home slate against Georgia State on Sept. 26 after opening on the road at Appalachian State and then at UNC.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate these unprecedented and complicated circumstances,” Athletic Director Mike Hill said in a statement. “Our staff has worked tirelessly developing multiple seat models to accommodate our amazing fans. However, we must be responsive to the condition of our community, and the reality is that until we see significant improvement, we cannot host fans. We remain hopeful that we will be able to offer single-game tickets for games later this season should the situation allow.”
Charlotte already lost two home games due to Old Dominion and Norfolk State canceling its seasons.
The 49ers have just three home games scheduled after Georgia State. If those are allowed to be played with fans, the school will prioritize students and season ticket holders.
Charlotte’s second home game isn’t until a date with Florida International on Oct. 17.
Season ticket holders can request a complete refund of their 2020 season ticket purchase, consider all or part of their purchase a tax-deductible donation supporting Charlotte athletes or roll over funds to apply to 2021 ticket purchases.
“We are very grateful for the support from our season ticket holders and fans and will be reaching out beginning this week,” said Hill. “We’re going to continue to monitor this from a public health standpoint and do everything in our power to provide a safe, healthy environment for student-athletes, staff and fans.”
The Niners had their first winning season last year and appeared in the school’s first-ever bowl game.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.