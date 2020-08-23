RNC 2020 live updates: What to know in Charlotte on August 23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - We’re bringing you the latest on news from Charlotte about the 2020 Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump will arrive on Monday. Check back for updates.
TRUMP AT THE RNC
After some uncertainty over the president’s travel plans, the White House announced Saturday that Trump will make a stop in Charlotte on Monday just as delegates at the RNC plan to hold roll call nomination.
Air Force One is scheduled to land in Charlotte at 11:45 a.m. The RNC’s main business, including the roll call nomination, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Initially, Charlotte was slated to host the entire 2020 RNC but the state’s social distancing mandates led Trump to move the event. He is now expected to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday.
SATURDAY NIGHT PROTESTS
The second night of protests against the Republican National Convention in Charlotte saw at least 100 people march in uptown then through part of South End.
The night’s protests were overwhelmingly non-violent but, at times, tense. Police used pepper spray on the crowd multiple times and made several arrests.
Late Saturday, the march re-entered uptown from South End via Caldwell Street. Protesters arrived to a blocked road, with police officers wearing gear designed for riot control. It was the first time in the night Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were seen in the gear reacting to demonstrations.
It’s unclear why the specialized CMPD unit was deployed. Their stay was brief, and the officers in riot gear were soon replaced by police officers on bicycles but the move angered many protesters.
They chanted: “Why are you in riot gear, we don’t see no riot here.”
ROADS, PARKING DURING RNC
Road closures begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, but “travel impacts” are expected to begin much earlier.
Road closures will be lifted by 6 a.m., Tuesday at the latest, officials have said.
All parking areas affected by the road closures were posted with “Emergency No Parking” signs beginning on Friday.
CMPD and Charlotte Department of Transportation will enforce the parking restrictions and road closures. Missing vehicles can be confirmed as towed or stolen by reaching the city of Charlotte’s 311.
Expect these roads to be closed: South College Street between the Westin Hotel and 3rd Street
East Stonewall Street between the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture and S. Caldwell Street. All alleyways and roads within the perimeter.
Go here for a full list of announced road closures.
The LYNX Blue Line won’t operate between the Carson Station and the 7th Street Station on Sunday and Monday due to the convention, the Charlotte Area Transit System said. The Route 16 South Tryon and Sprinter (5)/ Route 35 Wilkinson-Amazon bus routes will be detoured Sunday and Monday, CATS said.
Checkpoints will ensure only authorized vehicles are allowed inside the RNC security perimeter. That includes: vehicles with delegates, RNC staff and guests, residents, employees, business patrons, food delivery services, ride shares, taxis, Uber, Lyft, and repair services.
All other vehicles will be turned away.
Businesses nearby and within the perimeter can remain open if permitted by coronavirus regulations.
CONVENTION COVID-19 RULES
Workers at the RNC have already been tested for COVID-19 and Mecklenburg County’s health director said that, as of Friday, none had tested positive.
Before entering the convention, RNC attendees must have negative test results.
“Anyone who tests positive at the RNC, according to Harris, will be isolated and then quarantined locally for some length of time, under orders of the Mecklenburg County Health Department,” the Observer previously reported.