RNC chair defends plans for Pompeo to address Republican convention

Pompeo is set to leave Sunday for a six-day trip to the Middle East, which will include a stop in Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As the coronavirus pandemic upended the 2020 election, Republicans were forced to make several changes to the convention and its format, including splitting the event between Charlotte and Jacksonville, Florida. But Mr. Trump called off the Jacksonville portion in July as the state grappled with a surge in infections. Now, official party business is occurring solely in Charlotte, while speeches will take place at various venues. McDaniel said the party has implemented protocols to keep attendees safe, including testing everyone before they arrived in Charlotte and on site.