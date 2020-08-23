Protests quieted Sunday in uptown as Trump eyes Monday’s visit to Charlotte for RNC start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned protest against the incoming Republican National Convention remained relatively quiet Sunday evening, a much different look than the previous two nights.
It also could have been due to the tightened up security that comes with a major event like the RNC.
While meetings were held at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend, areas around the facility were barricaded and closely guarded.
The RNC gets underway in Charlotte on Monday, and President Trump is expected to make an appearance at some point.
On Friday and Saturday nights, demonstrators chanted, carried signs and rallied against the RNC. A handful of protesters were arrested, and police said they had to disperse pepper spray a few times.
There was a different look Sunday night even though the group “Charlotte Uprising” promoted a protest at 8:30 p.m.
There were no marches or chants or protesters pushing back at police officers.
Rallies were organized all weekend in uptown Charlotte as protesters called for the end of social injustice. They also were directing a message at President Trump.
More than 300 delegates are in town as the business portion of the convention will begin Monday.
Protesters continued to march and push back at police officers on Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that at least five people were arrested.
Police said the protests remained non-violent, however, there were tense moments at times.
CMPD said pepper spray was used as demonstrators attempted to push past its officers.
The group chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “No RNC in CLT.”
Rallies against the RNC began Friday night when officers made multiple arrests.
Charlotte alternative newspaper Queen City Nerve tweeted video Friday night, showing intense moments during the protests as it appears multiple people were hit with pepper spray. The videos were captured by Ryan Pitkin.
Protesters throughout the weekend impeded traffic and chanted in uptown Charlotte.
