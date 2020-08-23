Police: Woman jumps from 2nd story to escape being held captive

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a woman escaped imprisonment from a second story apartment.
They say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the Pennyrile Park Apartments, building K.
They say a woman reported that three armed people from out of state held her against her will and assaulted her the night before.
The woman says once it was morning, she jumped out of the second story window and ran to a home to call 911.
Police say the three people were all taken into custody. They say drugs and several firearms were found in the victim’s car and apartment.
Officers say one of the suspects was an out of state juvenile runaway.
The other two were arrested and face several charges, including drug trafficking and unlawful imprisonment.
19-year-old Steven Robinson, Jr., of Evansville, and 40-year-old Eric Sigh, Jr., of St. Louis, MO, are in the Hopkins County Jail, each with $10,000 bonds.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.