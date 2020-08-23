No break in the August humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been muggy for a while now. While this isn’t atypical for this time of year, you may not be loving it.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a break in the near future. The high humidity will stick around through the whole week.
Today will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
For our RNC visitors on Monday and Tuesday, it will be pretty similar to today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 30 percent chance for afternoon storms.
Rain chances drop to 10-20 percent on Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, the temperatures return to the low 90s.
It will still be warm and muggy by next weekend, when we could be watching the remnants of the tropical systems now in the Gulf.
Speaking of those, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. It is possible that the two could both make landfall as hurricanes along the Louisiana coast within about 48 hours of each other. Two rounds of heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds could be staring down places which are at or just barely above sea level.
Make it a good Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.