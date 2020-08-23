Nearly 70 in Charlotte’s SouthPark community support law enforcement with ‘Back the Blue’ rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte community rallied together Sunday afternoon to show its support for local law enforcement.
Nearly 70 people marched to “Back the Blue” around the SouthPark neighborhood.
The group walked along Morrison Boulevard, Sharon Road, Fairview Road, Barclay Downs and back up Morrison. The route was just under two miles.
Participants carried “Back the Blue” flags, banners, signs and American Flags.
“Motorists along the route honked horns and gave us thumbs up,” said Nora Kuester, one of the organizers. “It was heartwarming. Residents in a hotel on Morrison stood on their balconies to show support. We did have one motorist heckler, whom we happily ignored.”
The group is looking to stage a repeat rally on Monday.
