Feeling like the tropics this week while tracking two tropical systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and a few isolated rain showers will be possible tonight as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 70s for the Piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Monday will feature warm and muggy conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Piedmont and upper 70s for the NC mountains.
Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible; some folks will stay dry, while others may receive heavy rainfall.
A warming trend will develop through midweek with upper 80s on Tuesday, and lower 90s by Wednesday.
High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will continue this week, with Wednesday expected to be the driest and hottest day of the week.
We are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, with both tropical systems expected to make landfall around the Louisiana coast this week. Hurricane Marco is expected to be a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane as it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast late Monday into Monday night, and curve into East Texas.
Tropical Storm Laura is forecasted to move over Cuba on Monday and then strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday into Wednesday as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Laura is expected to make landfall around the Louisiana coast by late Wednesday or Wednesday night, as a category two hurricane. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura may move toward the Carolinas and Northern Mid-Atlantic by Friday and Saturday this week, bringing higher rain chances for the WBTV viewing area.
Have a wonderful start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
