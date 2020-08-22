Two more staff members at Hanford Dole Elementary in Rowan County test positive for COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a letter sent to parents last week, school officials confirmed that two additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Elizabeth Hanford Dole Elementary School. That letter followed another notification of one staff member who tested positive.
The letter said all those who may have been exposed were notified after working with the Rowan County Health Department to perform contact tracing.
“I know this is a different year for all of us. I can assure you that we are working hard to stay informed and keep you informed as we put into practice new ways of doing our day to day operations while following the guidance of our local health officials. We are very grateful for their commitment, care and support as we look forward to a great new school year,” principal Jessica Rivas wrote.
The letter says the entire school was sanitized several times after the staff member was last in the building.
All three positive cases were discovered before the first day of classes on Monday.
As of Saturday morning, the Rowan County Health Department had reported a total of 2503 positive COVID-19 tests out of 26,521 tests given.
