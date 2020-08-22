State Highway Patrol intern, ECU student dies in patrol vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of an intern who was killed in a crash on Saturday, August 22.
The single-vehicle crash happened overnight around 12:53 a.m. as a state trooper was trying to overtake a suspected impaired driver on Smithtown Road, according to Highway Patrol.
SHP says the trooper lost control of his vehicle in a curve and traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder. The vehicle struck a utility pole and two large trees.
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a passenger in the patrol vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Higgins was a senior at Eastern Carolina University participating in the Highway Patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.
The trooper, Omar Romero, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is a two-year veteran assigned to Pitt County Troop A, District 5.
The SHP’s Internal Affairs Unit and Reconstruction Unit are completing both internal and criminal independent investigations, which is agency protocol anytime a trooper is involved in a fatal collision.