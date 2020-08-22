S.C. woman arrested for drug trafficking, other charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Chester, S.C. made an arrest related to drug trafficking Thursday.
City of Chester Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted an investigation near Saluda Street related to a vehicle stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Danielle Dee Morton, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and marijuana.
Morton was transported to the Chester County Detention Center where she is being held on charges of trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, prescription drug violation, driving under suspension and disregarding a stop sign.
