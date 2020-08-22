100’s of bikers gather at Rowan County Fairgrounds

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 100′s of bikers are gathered at the Rowan County Fairgrounds this weekend for the rescheduled June Jam Motorcycle Rally.
The event began on Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10:00 am. The rally will include a bike show, bike sound competition, live music, bikini contest, and various vendors.
The event is set to wrap up on Sunday night with a special appearance by Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest. Organizers are also expecting Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to appear with Forest.
Attendance is limited to those over the age of 21 until Sunday afternoon after 3:00 pm when all ages are welcome.
