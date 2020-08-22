Rain free weekend? There’s a chance!

We are keeping an eye on the tropics. It is unusual to have two tropical storms in the Gulf at one time, but it doesn’t look like anything will directly impact the Carolinas. There are two storm, Laura and Marco. They will likely make landfall along the Gulf coast in the week ahead. The current NHC track takes Marco close to Galveston Tuesday evening as a tropical storm. Laura will move close to New Orleans as a low end hurricane about 24 hours later.