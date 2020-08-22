Rain free weekend? There’s a chance!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How nice would it be to make it through a whole weekend without rain? Some of us will be able to do that. After 9 out of 12 days with rain in Charlotte, it would be a nice change, right?
Today will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be muggy. (We are still in late August.) However, rain chances stand at about 20 percent. That isn’t just for today. Sunday looks much the same.
In the week ahead, highs will climb a bit each day. We will go from the upper 80s Monday to the low 90s by midweek. We’ll add on about a degree a day. Rain chances will remain low. There’s only a 10-20 percent chance each afternoon.
We are keeping an eye on the tropics. It is unusual to have two tropical storms in the Gulf at one time, but it doesn’t look like anything will directly impact the Carolinas. There are two storm, Laura and Marco. They will likely make landfall along the Gulf coast in the week ahead. The current NHC track takes Marco close to Galveston Tuesday evening as a tropical storm. Laura will move close to New Orleans as a low end hurricane about 24 hours later.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
