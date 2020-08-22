Protests against RNC continue in uptown Charlotte for second-straight day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protests continue in uptown Charlotte Saturday evening, just two days until the Republican National Convention comes to town.
The RNC will be scaled back this year.
Delegates began arriving this weekend, and President Trump is expected to arrive in Charlotte on Monday.
This weekend, some groups organized protests against the event.
The group Charlotte Uprising advertised on social media protests starting at Marshall Park at 8:30 p.m. each night throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, Charlotte Uprising spent several hours going over tricks on how to relieve their eyes if they are tear-gassed, and they are giving out numbers to call if any of them get arrested.
Later in the evening, the group plans to continue its protest against the RNC.
One of the group's organizers told WBTV they have been planning RNC protests for about a month.
They have called on people with medical experience to be around uptown Charlotte just in case anyone is hurt.
The whole reason why they are against the RNC is that they don't believe in President Trump and the vision he has for the country.
Organizers of the rally say Charlotte has no place for any of the president's rhetoric here and they are going to let the city know how they feel.
Protests for the RNC started Friday night.
Police say multiple arrests were made when officers were reportedly assaulted on Trade Street and North Tryon Street. According to CMPD, pepper spray was used to keep the crowd from interfering with arrests that were taking place.
Bike officers were using their bikes to push crowds back on South Tryon Street to allow for traffic to flow. Police say some people grabbed officers’ bikes and OC spray was deployed on those people.
Police say an arrest was made when several demonstrators surrounded a vehicle. William Gissentaner, 23, was charged with impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Charlotte alternative newspaper Queen City Nerve tweeted video Friday night, showing intense moments during the protests as it appears multiple people were hit with pepper spray. The videos were captured by Ryan Pitkin.
