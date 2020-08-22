President Trump to come to Charlotte on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump will arrive in Charlotte on Monday, as Republican National Convention business gets underway.
It’s not known what the president’s plans in Charlotte are after landing.
Previously, a White House official announced plans for Trump to visit a town near Asheville.
Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Charlotte was gearing up for thousands of people to visit for the convention. Now, hundreds of delegates are expected to be in town.
Trump will be visiting the area with daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.
According to administration officials, this will be President Trump’s first visit to a Farmers to Families Food Box farm. He will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers in Mills River with Ivanka and Sec. Purdue.
President Trump will be giving remarks there Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Designed to put American farmers back to work across the country and stabilize the food chain, the Farms to Families Food Box Program launched on May 15. To date, the program has sent out 70 million food boxes and helped thousands of families.
The administration does not have any further information on the president’s day beyond this visit.
