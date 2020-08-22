Man dies following altercation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died Saturday afternoon following an altercation in northeast Charlotte, according to police.
Police responded to reports of an assault at an apartment complex on Pintail Place. Officers found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said its initial investigation revealed that an altercation happened in the common area of the apartment complex and that the two knew each other.
No arrests have been made.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
