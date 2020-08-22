Pilot escapes unharmed after crashing small plane onto I-40

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pilot escaped without injury after he crashed his small plane onto I-40 in McDowell County on Saturday.
The crash happened near Exit 90.
The plane, fortunately, didn’t crash into any traffic on the interstate.
The pilot told WBTV that he lost engine power, saw I-40 and attempted to land.
He said swirling winds caused him to stall and bounce onto and over the guardrail.
The plane was destroyed.
Highway patrol is investigating the crash.
Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.
