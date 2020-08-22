Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | August 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 9:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after being hit by a car Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. on the 9700 block of Mount Holly Road.

A man, later identified as Braulio Salazar-Velazco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit him remained on the scene.

Salazar-Velazdo was crossing the street when he was struck. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police don’t believe speed or impairment led to the collision.

