NYC surfers paddle 13 blocks to host floating memorial service in honor of Breonna Taylor

"My husband is Black, my children are Black, and their lives matter. Where we live it's a very white community and there's not a lot of people that support the Black lives matter movement, so I wanted them to see that there are people standing up for them," she said. "It's very confusing, especially because of where we live. My son, when we'll drive through Rockaway, he'll be like 'why are the Brown people on one side?'"