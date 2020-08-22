New Dollar General approved for Highway 52 in Granite Quarry

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s newest Dollar General will be built in Granite Quarry, near Erwin Middle School and the former location of the Old Stone Winery.
Town officials approved the request last week.
The plan includes a 9,100 square-foot retail building along with parking lot in the 6100 block of Highway 52. The site is between the winery’s former location and the baseball field at Erwin.
The plan includes a driveway, stormwater retention pond setbacks and buffers, deceleration and turn lanes, and a septic field.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.