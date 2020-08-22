Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pick-up truck Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.
Police say the crash happened just after noon in the 900 block of Wabash Avenue.
Kerry Burlinski, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead.
Police said its preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist pulled in front of a 2006 Ford F-150 and crashed into the truck.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.
Police said excessive speed and reckless driving by the motorcyclists are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
