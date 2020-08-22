Man hit by vehicle, killed in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on Mount Holly Road near Sonoma Valley Drive around 9:12 p.m.
Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle. The person in the vehicle was not injured.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
CMPD major crash detectives have responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. No further information was provided.
