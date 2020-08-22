LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press | August 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 5:18 PM

(Associated Press) - Akron’s best-known native has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

LeBron James says Goodyear Tire has been great for his city and for the country. He calls Goodyear an “unbelievable brand.”

[ Goodyear changes course while Governor does not support a boycott of the Akron tire maker ]

He commented to reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic.

Trump Wednesday called via Tweet for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.  

[ ‘Get better tires for far less!‘: President Donald Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company policy calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’ ]

The president inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.