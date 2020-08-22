1 killed in York County, S.C. crash between Rock Hill and McConnells

CHESTER, S.C. (THE ROCK HILL HERALD) - One person was killed Saturday morning in a York County, S.C. crash south of Rock Hill, troopers said.
The name of the person who died in the 1 a.m. wreck off McConnells Highway has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of a 2014 Toyota SUV in the single-vehicle collision died at the scene, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The SUV went off the left side of the road and struck several trees, Hovis said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, Hovis said.
Troopers did not report any passengers or any other vehicles involved.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.
The highway fatality in York County is the 22nd this year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
This is a developing story.