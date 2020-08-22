Hot, muggy and daily storm chances while tracking two tropical systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few rain showers will linger tonight with patchy dense fog possible into early Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 80s for the Piedmont and upper 70s for the NC mountains.
A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning possible.
Heading into next week, we will stay hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the Piedmont and upper 70s to lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Each day will feature isolated rain showers and storms possible, yet rain will be very hit-or-miss.
We are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura with both tropical systems expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week and impact the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Marco is near the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba, and is forecasted to make landfall around the Louisiana coast by this Monday afternoon, as a category one hurricane. Tropical Storm Laura is forecasted to move over the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba Sunday into Monday and then make landfall around the Louisiana coast by Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 Hurricane.
Tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura may move toward the Carolinas and Northern Mid-Atlantic by late next week, bringing higher rain chances for the WBTV viewing area.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
