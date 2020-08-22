Grandma for Breonna Taylor arrested on lawn of AG Daniel Cameron’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silent senior citizen’s protest on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home led to one arrest.
That one arrest was 68-year-old Mary Holden.
“It was my first time,” she said, regarding her arrest.
Holden was on the lawn of the protest with a sign saying: “Grannies for Justice for Breonna.” The demonstration was planned for 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Holden spent her time there knitting.
She said police asked her to leave willingly, but she politely declined before being arrested and charged with criminal trespassing shortly before 11.
“I was treated very nicely,” Holden said. “I got into the back of a police car very willingly. The police officer that took me downtown was very kind and we chatted.”
During her detainment, she said she was never taken to a cell, but remained in the processing area.
"I was very careful not to touch anything," she said, describing her concern of contracting COVID-19. "I kept my mask on the whole time. I sat as close as I could to the hand sanitizer dispenser."
She said she was concerned about coronavirus, but not a possible criminal record.
"Honey, I'm retired now and I'm on a pension," Holden said. "So, I'm not applying for a job. So, my arrest record doesn't matter."
Holden said she is in self-quarantine at home as a precaution after being released.
That's near where she sees her neighbor coming home from work from time to time.
“She works twelve-hour shifts and wears scrubs to work,” she read from a sheet of paper. “When she comes home in the evening, she looks weary from work and glad to be home.”
Holden says she sees the likeness of another woman in her neighbor.
“I have started calling her Breonna because that is what Beonna Taylor wore to work when she worked her twelve-hour shifts,” she said.
Holden added that she cannot imagine the thought of what happened to Breonna Taylor happening to anyone she lives near.
So, in her own self-titled ‘A Granny’s Manifesto,’ she asks for swift justice for Breonna Taylor.
She writes that she wants the judge and police officers involved in granting and executing a search warrant at Breonna Taylor's home to be held accountable, adding Cameron's investigation into her death is taking too long.
"We're composed of this inner part that has to be fed, has to stand up and you have to do the right thing," she said.
Holden adds older folks don’t have to end up in jail like she did, but can do other things to promote the cause she is fighting for.
