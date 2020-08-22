Former NBA stars lead rally against racism in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former NBA stars led a community march through west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
Their message was to show that lives in the Charlotte community matter, and ending racism is a big part of making that happen.
Former NBA players Rasheed Wallace, who played his college ball at North Carolina, and former Charlotte Bobcat Stephen Jackson led that rally on LaSalle Street.
Part of that march included handing out resources and showing support to community members. Some of those players emphasized that helping our community means focusing on action and not on politics. The goal? A togetherness that takes time.
“You can see all the kids because they are seeing positive Black men standing up for things that are really good,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “And the message they are giving, not just in Charlotte, but all over the country, is that we need to take care of each other.”
On Friday, the NBA alumni handed out resources to those who are homeless in uptown Charlotte.
