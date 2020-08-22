CMS Foundation aims to provide internet service for students without home access

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CMS Foundation is aiming to raise funds to provide internet service for students without home access as school buildings remain closed due to ongoing COVID-19 risks.
The foundation announced the expansion of its COVID-19 Relief Fund through its “Connect for Tech” campaign.
As students across the nation engage in remote learning, it’s imperative to have reliable internet service at home.
Officials say unfortunately, thousands of students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools do not have home internet access.
Following the school closures in March, the CMS Foundation raised more than $1 million to purchase 6,000 mobile hotspots for students without home internet.
Now at the start of a new school year, more than 16,000 households with CMS students still lack home connectivity.
As the district’s nonprofit partner, the CMS Foundation is asking the local community to help close the connectivity gap.
With an investment of nearly $1 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to purchase 16,000 hotspot devices, the goal is to raise $3.2 million to provide 12 months of internet service for every household with a CMS student that receives a device.
This will ensure that all students can connect with their teachers and access critical learning resources during the COVID-19 crisis.
Officials say a gift of $200 covers the cost of one year of internet service for a household with one or more CMS students in need of this support.
Donors can contribute online at cms-foundation.org/donate or text “GIVETECH” to 44-321.
Contributions made payable to CMS Foundation can also be mailed to 4421 Stuart Andrew Boulevard, Suite 100,, Charlotte, NC 28217.
Donations will be used to meet the connectivity needs of students across the entire school district.
Donors are welcomed to make contributions in honor of individual schools by indicating the school name on their donation. The foundation will notify schools of donations.
Donors may contact the CMS Foundation for additional information at 980-343-0399 or email info@cms-foundation.org
