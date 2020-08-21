11-year-old girl whose mom was deported under the Trump administration slammed the president in her DNC speech

In a two-minute video that aired during the DNC, Estela told her family's story: Her mom arrived in the U.S. as a teen, worked hard and paid taxes, and married her father, Temo Juarez, a naturalized citizen who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Estela said her dad voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 because he thought he would protect military families. Now, he won't vote for him again, said Estela.