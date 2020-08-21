WBTV security analyst speaks about Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Republican National Convention is now just days away.
While the event has been scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be more than 300 delegates in Charlotte to conduct the convention’s official business.
Even though uptown Charlotte is routinely less populated because of the pandemic, there will still be restrictions and security measures in place that disrupt the normal flow of traffic.
WBTV security analyst Karl de la Guerra, CEO and founder of KDI Protective Services, spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday evening, explaining what Charlotte residents can expect over the course of the next week.
He noted the uncertainty surrounding the status of the major political convention has thrown security planning in flux.
“The plan has been working for well over a year then there was the stand-down on it and so things have been very much in limbo,” said de la Guerra. “No one has been sure really which way it was going to go. Then with the announcement today of the president arriving on Monday here in North Carolina, there’s added security concerns that go with that as well.”
De la Guerra noted that law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level have been involved with the convention’s planning. He said regardless of the convention’s size, officials are always preparing for any situation.
“There’s always the concern, especially with recent protests going on around the country, you always have to plan for the worst and be prepared for the best,” said de la Guerra.
While it has been confirmed that President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina on Monday, it is not clear if he will make an official stop in Charlotte.
De la Guerra said that if the president does make an appearance in the Queen City, it will greatly impact traffic in the surrounding area.
“If the president does arrive here in Charlotte, there’s going to be motorcade operations that are going to be going on so you’re going to have large stretches of freeway that are shutdown for a significant period of time primarily for Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and the venues in uptown,” explained the security analyst.
He encouraged members of the public to be on the lookout for updates regarding the convention and the potential for a presidential visit.
“You really want to pay attention, generally a few hours before a motorcade occurs, notification is given to the local media by the secret service to notify the public that these roads will be closed down during those particular times. Take special note of those road blockages for the motorcades for that time,” said De la Guerra.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Monday, August 24 and run through Thursday, August 27.
