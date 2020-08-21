WBTV Investigates saves local woman $25,000 in medical bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Imagine going in for surgery and thinking everything was covered by insurance, only to find out, you are responsible for a $25,000 bill.
For two years, Ashika Weekes has been battling with her insurance provider and hospital. They said she owes 10s of thousands of dollars.
“There’s already enough that I’m fighting, I don’t need to be fighting this bill,” said Weekes.
Weekes had surgery at Atrium Health Pineville. She paid the required coinsurance of $1,400 and thought the remaining $25,000 bill was covered.
“The EOB I get in April says yep, claim was paid no problems,” she said.
But fast forward 6 months to October of 2018, the billing questions started.
Weekes says her insurance provider UnitedHealthcare informed her there may be a problem with the $26,000 claim submitted for services at Atrium Health.
“UnitedHealthcare told me, ‘oh it’s a duplicate claim, don’t worry about it, there was something they did incorrectly, we’re trying to get that resolved,‘” Weekes said.
Weekes assumed that UnitedHealthcare and Atrium would resolve the apparent “duplicate billing.”
But that didn’t happen, and a few months later, Atrium hit Weekes with a whopper of a bill.
“All of a sudden it was 2019 and I get a bill. And I get a $25,000 bill,” Weekes said.
Weekes says she called UnitedHealthcare multiple times trying to figure out how a “duplicate bill” turned into a $25,000 bill.
“When I called in December of 2019, UnitedHealthcare told me that Atrium didn’t follow their rules.,” she said.
A letter from UnitedHealthcare to Atrium indicates:
“Our member received a bill for $26,576.74. This amount exceeds the patient’s responsibility for this health care service. Please adjust your records so the member will not be billed for this amount.”
With that letter in hand, WBTV reached out to Atrium to justify the bill. Atrium still hasn’t returned our calls, but Weekes says Atrium did call her.
“Atrium said to me that since there was an issue with the way they filed the appeal for the claim, that I’m no longer liable for that amount - that they’ll be taking care of it, essentially waving the amount, and I don’t owe anything,” Weekes said.
Weekes still doesn’t understand why over the past two-years no one would listen to her.
“As soon as I got in contact with you is when it feels like someone finally heard me and you reaching out – I think that was the game-changer,” said Weekes. “I hope you keep doing what you’re doing because I can imagine how many people out there are fighting this and need an advocate.”
