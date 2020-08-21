Waves of wet weather lead to Friday’s flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through Friday afternoon into the evening as an additional wave of wet weather will push over neighborhoods mainly south and east of I-85.
A few showers will still likely develop across the western Piedmont, Foothills and Mountains exacerbating the flood threat.
The late-day wave will produce numerous showers and thunderstorms. Any of the thunderstorms will be capable of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and torrential rainfall. Isolated flooding is possible, especially in poorly drained areas such as urban centers, and in locations where heavy rain fell late Thursday night or early this morning.
Showers and storms will become less common tonight, though a few torrential downpours will remain possible.
After a mostly damp and dreary day in the 70s Friday, warmer temperatures and lower rain chances will move in for the weekend.
With more sunshine in the forecast, daytime highs warm back up into the mid to upper 80s.
Beyond the weekend, we may be pushing 90 degrees again early next week with lots of sun and low rain chances in the forecast.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.
As for Tropical Depression 14, strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. It would likely be named Marco.
The system is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday. Some weakening is expected as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night. Afterward, restrengthening Sunday, as it moves offshore and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico.
At the point, both systems have the potential to impact states along the western and northern Gulf Coast by early next week.
But, it’s too early to tell with a great degree of certainty as to what the specific threats are and where the landfall locations could be.
