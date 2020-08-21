Two charged in Hickory armed robbery

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police have two suspects in custody from an armed robbery that occurred at Family Dollar at 3107 Springs Road NE, Hickory.
Police received a report of an armed robbery at approximately 9:57 a.m. Friday where two suspects, one with a handgun, obtained cash from the business. The suspects then fled the scene in a gray mini-van at approximately 10 a.m.
After attempting a traffic stop on the van, the vehicle failed to stop for officers until turning on 17th Street NE. During the stop, one Hickory Police Officer received minor injuries when he was struck by the suspect vehicle that resumed movement. The officer was transported and treated for his injuries.
The suspects fled on foot into a wooded area but have now been arrested.
Jennifer Burton Sprinkle, 36, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon government official and robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held at Catawba County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond.
Shane Collins Barrett, 40, is charged with aid and abet armed robbery, flee-elude arrest and resisting public officer. He is being held at Catawba County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
