Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran, calls Trump the “coward in chief”

(CBS News) - Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran whose legs were blown off in Iraq, said a commander knows to put their troops first. A commander must be worth of those who serve under them, she said, and military spouses hold those families together.
"Joe Biden understands these sacrifices because he's made them himself," Duckworth said.
Biden's late son, Beau, served in the National Guard and was deployed to Iraq.
"He understands their bravery because he has had to muster that same strength every hour of every day Beau was overseas," Duckworth said.
But Mr. Trump, she said, is a "coward in chief" who won't stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Joe Biden would stand up for what's right, stand tall for our troops, and stand strong against our enemies," she said.
Duckworth insisted now is the time to vote Mr. Trump out of the commander's chair.
“Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years,” she said.
Copyright 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.