Rock Hill police investigate after 18-year-old injured in shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Rock Hill.
The shooting happened just before 12 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chandler Drive.
Police say an 18-year-old was found and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said they initially received a call that numerous shots were fired.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Officers are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 803-329-7293.
