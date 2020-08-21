Police discover more than 300 grams of meth during suspicious call

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies recovered more than 300 grams of methamphetamine Thursday, leading to an arrest on felony drug trafficking charges.
Deputies J. Parks and K. Sherard were called to the area of Tomlin Mill Road and Jennings Road in Statesville in reference to a suspicious male in a White Cadillac SUV, possibly casing houses to break into.
Parks approached the driver, Kevin Joseph Funk, of Pulaski, Va.
After speaking with Funk, who police say appeared extremely nervous and gave conflicting statements as to the reasons for being in the area, the deputies called for a canine unit to respond to assist them in the investigation.
Deputy M. Hicks and his canine arrived and conducted a walk-around of the vehicle. The canine gave a positive indication for the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, more than 300 grams of methamphetamine were located along with items of drug paraphernalia.
Funk was arrested on scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (LSD), felony maintaining a vehicle for selling of maintaining a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Funk appeared was given a $350,000 secured bond.
