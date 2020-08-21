Pilot killed fighting California wildfires identified

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP/WBTV) - The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pilot killed while fighting wildfires in California as 52-year-old Michael John Fournier.
The wildfires, which have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, are still raging in California. Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California.
More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather extends into Friday.
State fire officials say at least four civilians have died in the fire areas, possibly including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker.
Fournier, a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission, died in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Bell UH-1H helicopter Fournier was piloting was on a water dropping mission on the Hills Fire, about nine miles south of the City of Coalinga. Air and ground resources responded immediately to the crash site. Fournier was the only man on board.
Many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes in stormy weather.
